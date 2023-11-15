The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Major Shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional Sells 64,196 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 64,196 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $90,516.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,047,728 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venture Manageme Institutional also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Honest alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, Venture Manageme Institutional sold 151,741 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $236,715.96.

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of Honest stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on HNST

Institutional Trading of Honest

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Honest in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 82.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Honest by 375.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Honest in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.