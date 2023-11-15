The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mosaic by 12.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 466,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 129,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

