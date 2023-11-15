The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Raised by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,929,000 after buying an additional 174,384 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $266.29 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

