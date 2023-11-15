The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Southern were worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,452,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

