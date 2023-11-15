Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $466.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.55 and its 200-day moving average is $515.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

