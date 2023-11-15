Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,176,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,135,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $459.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

