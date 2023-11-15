Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $206.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.