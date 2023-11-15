Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Trimmed by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,863,000 after buying an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after buying an additional 471,969 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $229.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $229.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

