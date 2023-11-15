TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Director Buys $25,221.60 in Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) Director Katherine J. Park bought 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TPVG stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $380.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 39,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPVG. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

