trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, November 17th

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, November 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 17th.

trivago Stock Performance

trivago stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.68. trivago has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.5628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRVG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on trivago from $1.25 to $1.16 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRVG

Institutional Trading of trivago

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in trivago by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 89.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.