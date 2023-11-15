Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Decreased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 109.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,550 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

