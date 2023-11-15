United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,010 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.78% of United Parcel Service worth $2,716,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,426,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,229,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $143.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

