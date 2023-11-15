United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after acquiring an additional 414,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.6 %

UPS stock opened at $143.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.01. The company has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

