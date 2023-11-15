United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $6.33

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.58. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 3,634,430 shares traded.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $9,750,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 1,013,413 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth about $6,237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 884,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,321,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

