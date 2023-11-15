Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 167.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $30,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Shares of VLO opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

