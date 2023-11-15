Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Trimmed by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,739 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

VMI opened at $210.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.39. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

