Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,962,147 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 583,601 shares.The stock last traded at $81.68 and had previously closed at $81.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,035,000 after purchasing an additional 596,638 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,388,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,394 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

