Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wintrust Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $52,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,898,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,575,000 after purchasing an additional 483,978 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,428,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 483,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after acquiring an additional 43,118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

