Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

