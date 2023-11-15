Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

