Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $412.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $329.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.