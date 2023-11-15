Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Position Trimmed by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,868,000 after acquiring an additional 727,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after acquiring an additional 481,776 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,874,000 after acquiring an additional 230,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 193,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.09. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

