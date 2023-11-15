Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $179.11 and a 12 month high of $213.00.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.