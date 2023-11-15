Veritable L.P. Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $147.51.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.05.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

