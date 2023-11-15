Veritable L.P. Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,038 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,504 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

