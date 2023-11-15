Veritable L.P. Has $5.03 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,608 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

