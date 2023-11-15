Veritable L.P. Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $555.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.47. The firm has a market cap of $155.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.94 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

