Veritable L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $119.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $132.13.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

