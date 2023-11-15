Veritable L.P. Purchases 1,309 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

