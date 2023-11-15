Veritable L.P. Sells 34 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.18. The stock has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

