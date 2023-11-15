Vestor Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 110.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

