Vestor Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,546 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $77.45.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,053. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.