Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 1,720 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 513.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

