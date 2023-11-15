Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Northern Trust Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

