Vestor Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $287.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.70 and a 200-day moving average of $269.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $287.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

