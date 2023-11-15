Vestor Capital LLC Sells 2,066 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,247,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.