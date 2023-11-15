VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after buying an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,056,000 after buying an additional 1,753,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after buying an additional 94,440 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 3.8 %

VICI stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.