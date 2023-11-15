Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

VTLE opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.27.

In other Vital Energy news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.