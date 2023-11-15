Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.98

Shares of Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Want Want China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWNTY
Want Want China Price Performance
About Want Want China
Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Want Want China
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.