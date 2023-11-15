Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.98

Shares of Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Want Want China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

