Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Trading Up 7.1 %

WBS stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

