Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 74.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 191,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 17.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

