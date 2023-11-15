Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on January 15th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Shares of WTE stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$24.74. 5,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,595. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$21.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westshore Terminals Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

