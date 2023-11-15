Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 3,000 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 975,117 shares in the company, valued at $41,930,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $290.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLFC. TheStreet raised Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

