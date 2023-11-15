Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 47,317 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

