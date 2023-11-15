Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 715 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Korn Ferry makes up 0.8% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Korn Ferry worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $59.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

