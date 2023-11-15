Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,879 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

