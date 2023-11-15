Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after acquiring an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $223.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.66. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

