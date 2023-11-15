Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $35,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 725,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

