Wintrust Investments LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $47,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

