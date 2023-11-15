Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $304.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.